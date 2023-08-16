FREE Dress Rehearsal at the Des Moines Community Playhouse

Theater

When: Wed. Sep 6, 2023, 7:30 pm – 8:30 pm CT Where: Des Moines Community Playhouse 831 42nd St. Des Moines, IA Cost: Free Add to Calendar

Enjoy a final dress rehearsal of Once. No tickets needed. Friends and family of a Veteran may attend. Come around 7:15pm (plenty of seats available!). Use the east/lower-level door. Doors lock at 7:30pm. Leave a message if you’d like to attend by Aug 25. 515-699-5999 x24300, Suzanne.anderson4@va.gov.