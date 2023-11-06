Great American SMOKE OUT Event & Lung Cancer Screening Awareness Day
When:
Wed. Nov 15, 2023, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm CT
Where:
Main Lobby
3600 30th Street
Des Moines, IA
Cost:
Free
Join staff from Tobacco Use Treatment, Lung Cancer Screening, Substance Use Treatment, Healthy Teaching Kitchen, American Lung Association, Caregiver Support, Whole Health & MORE for a celebration of health. Learn about Lung health, effective ways to quit tobacco, how to support loved ones or yourself in becoming free from tobacco.
Contact Angela at 515-473-5363