Great American SMOKE OUT Event & Lung Cancer Screening Awareness Day

When:

Wed. Nov 15, 2023, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm CT

Where:

Des Moines VA Medical Center

Main Lobby

3600 30th Street

Des Moines, IA

Cost:

Free

Join staff from Tobacco Use Treatment, Lung Cancer Screening, Substance Use Treatment, Healthy Teaching Kitchen, American Lung Association, Caregiver Support, Whole Health & MORE for a celebration of health. Learn about Lung health, effective ways to quit tobacco, how to support loved ones or yourself in becoming free from tobacco.


Contact Angela at 515-473-5363

