Music Groups

When:

Wed. Feb 28, 2024, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm CT

Repeats

Where:

Knoxville VA Clinic

1607 North Lincoln Street

Knoxville, IA

Cost:

Free

March & April’s theme is “Learning to Play the Ukulele”. 
Groups take place at the Knoxville CBOC with other Veterans, while Music Therapist joins virtually. 
You are welcome to join at any time! 
Please contact Bailey at 515-218-5407 to verify if session is being held.

Wed. Mar 6, 2024, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm CT

Wed. Mar 13, 2024, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm CT

Wed. Mar 20, 2024, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm CT

Wed. Mar 27, 2024, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm CT

Wed. Apr 3, 2024, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm CT

Wed. Apr 10, 2024, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm CT

Wed. Apr 17, 2024, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm CT

Wed. Apr 24, 2024, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm CT

