Music Groups
When:
Wed. Feb 28, 2024, 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm CT
Repeats
Where:
1607 North Lincoln Street
Knoxville, IA
Cost:
Free
March & April’s theme is “Learning to Play the Ukulele”.
Groups take place at the Knoxville CBOC with other Veterans, while Music Therapist joins virtually.
You are welcome to join at any time!
Please contact Bailey at 515-218-5407 to verify if session is being held.
