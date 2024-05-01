PACT Act Eligibility

PACT Act information session and screenings

When: Thu. May 23, 2024, 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm CT Where: Main Lobby 1211 East Army Post Road Des Moines, IA Get directions on Google Maps to South Des Moines VA Clinic Cost: Free





VA Central Iowa is holding an in-person event to provide updated information and screenings for the PACT Act at South Des Moines clinic at 1211 East Army Post Road in the Southridge mall area. Thousands of Central Iowa Veterans have not yet been screened for benefits under this new law that expands VA healthcare benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits, defoliants, and other toxic substances.

The new law has recently been expanded and accelerated to cover even more Veterans.

Veterans who were exposed to toxins and other hazards while serving our country — at home or abroad —are now eligible for VA care.