Flu Shot clinic

When: Thu. Oct 3, 2024, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm CT Where: Parking Lot 10 3600 30th Street Des Moines, IA Cost: Free





VA Central Iowa will host its fifth annual Drive Through Flu Shot Clinic and Resource Fair Thursday, Oct. 3, 9 a.m. to 3p.m. at 3600-30th Street Parking Lot 10.

All enrolled Veterans and family members are encouraged to come to the event to get vaccinated for the upcoming flu season.

Other VA events