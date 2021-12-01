 Skip to Content

Past events

Check back here often for information on VACIHCS events.

Caregiver Support program

When
Wednesday, Dec 1, 2021
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. CST

Moderna COVID Vaccine booster

When
Saturday, Nov 20, 2021
8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. CST
Where

Des Moines VA Medical Center

Main Lobby

Caregiver Support sessions

When
Wednesday, Nov 17, 2021
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. CST

Veterans Virtual Creative Writing Workshop

Creative writing

When
Wednesday, Nov 17, 2021
10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. CST

Wall climbing

When
Monday, Nov 15, 2021
6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. CST
1