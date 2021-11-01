An official website of the United States government
The .gov means it’s official.
Federal government websites often end in .gov or .mil. Before sharing sensitive information, make sure you're on a federal government site.
The site is secure. The https:// ensures that you're connecting to the official website and that any information you provide is encrypted and sent securely.
You're using Internet Explorer right now to access VA.gov. Microsoft stopped supporting all versions of this browser on June 15, 2022. This means that you'll need to switch to another browser, like Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, or Apple Safari.
Past events
Check back here often for information on VACIHCS events.