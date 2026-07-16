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Patient advocates

The patient advocates at VA Central Iowa health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you have experienced problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.

Connect with a patient advocate

VA Central Iowa patient advocates are:

Stephanie Fuller, LMSW                    
Michelle Strawman, LMSW

Please use the My HealtheVet portal to connect. 

Care we provide at VA Central Iowa Health Care

Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:

  • Patient concerns with the care team
  • Advocating for patient and family rights

Related information

  • Learn more about how patient advocates support Veterans at VA and what the process of working with one is like.

  • Learn about your rights and responsibilities as a patient at VA.

  • Learn about your rights and responsibilities as a family member who may be helping a Veteran make decisions about their care.

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