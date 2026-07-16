Patient advocates
The patient advocates at VA Central Iowa health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you have experienced problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.
Connect with a patient advocate
VA Central Iowa patient advocates are:
Stephanie Fuller, LMSW
Michelle Strawman, LMSW
Please use the My HealtheVet portal to connect.
Care we provide at VA Central Iowa Health Care
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:
- Patient concerns with the care team
- Advocating for patient and family rights