Main locations

Des Moines VA Medical Center

Limited services and hours
3600 30th Street
Des Moines, IA 50310-5753
Directions
Main phone: 515-699-5999
Mental health clinic: 515-699-5999
Des Moines VA Medical Center

Health clinic locations

Carroll VA Clinic

Limited services and hours
311 South Clark Street, Suite 275
Carroll, IA 51401-3086
Directions
Main phone: 712-794-6780
Mental health clinic: 515-699-5999
Carroll VA Clinic

Des Moines VA Clinic

1223 Center Street, Community Resource & Referral Center (CRRC), Suite 17
Des Moines, IA 50309-1016
Directions
Main phone: 515-699-5637
facility_photo_na

Fort Dodge North VA Clinic

102 North 25th Street
Fort Dodge, IA 50501-4338
Directions
Main phone: 515-574-5985
Fort Dodge North VA Clinic

Fort Dodge VA Clinic

Limited services and hours
2419 2nd Avenue North
Fort Dodge, IA 50501-3602
Directions
Main phone: 515-576-2235
Mental health clinic: 515-699-5999
Fort Dodge VA Clinic

Knoxville VA Clinic

Limited services and hours
1607 North Lincoln Street
Knoxville, IA 50138-3399
Directions
Main phone: 641-828-5019
Mental health clinic: 515-699-5999
Knoxville VA Clinic

Marshalltown VA Clinic

Limited services and hours
101 Iowa Avenue West
Marshalltown, IA 50158-4768
Directions
Main phone: 641-754-6700
Mental health clinic: 515-699-5999
Marshalltown_480x330

Mason City VA Clinic

Limited services and hours
520 South Pierce Avenue, Suite 150
Mason City, IA 50401-2711
Directions
Main phone: 641-494-5000
Mental health clinic: 515-699-5999
Mason City VA Clinic

Mobile clinics

Des Moines VA Mobile Clinic

Main phone: 515-699-5999
Des Moines VA Mobile Clinic

