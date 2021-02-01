Locations
Main locations
Des Moines VA Medical Center
3600 30th Street
Des Moines, IA 50310-5753
Health clinic locations
Carroll VA Clinic
311 South Clark Street, Suite 275
Carroll, IA 51401-3086
Main phone: 712-794-6780
Des Moines VA Clinic
1223 Center Street, Community Resource & Referral Center (CRRC), Suite 17
Des Moines, IA 50309-1016
Main phone: 515-699-5637
Fort Dodge North VA Clinic
102 North 25th Street
Fort Dodge, IA 50501-4338
Main phone: 515-574-5985
Fort Dodge VA Clinic
2419 2nd Avenue North
Fort Dodge, IA 50501-3602
Main phone: 515-576-2235
Knoxville VA Clinic
1607 North Lincoln Street
Knoxville, IA 50138-3399
Main phone: 641-828-5019
Marshalltown VA Clinic
101 Iowa Avenue West
Marshalltown, IA 50158-4768
Main phone: 641-754-6700
Mason City VA Clinic
520 South Pierce Avenue, Suite 150
Mason City, IA 50401-2711
Main phone: 641-494-5000