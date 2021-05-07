 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Des Moines VA Mobile Clinic

Our mobile medical unit expands health care services to Veterans living in rural areas. We provide primary care and specialty health services, including cardiology, cancer care (hematology and oncology), mental health care, treatment for lung diseases and disorders (pulmonary medicine), and more. Below, you’ll find information about our regularly scheduled stops and the other health services we offer in our Des Moines VA Mobile Clinic.

Make an appointment
Register for care
Pharmacy

Location and contact information

Address

3600 30th Street
Des Moines, IA 50310-5753

Phone numbers

Main phone: 515-699-5999

Clinical hours

  • Mon: 800AM-430PM
  • Tue: 800AM-430PM
  • Wed: 800AM-430PM
  • Thu: 800AM-430PM
  • Fri: 800AM-430PM
  • Sat: Closed
  • Sun: Closed
Des Moines VA Mobile Clinic

Prepare for your visit

Click on a topic for more details.

Cost: Free

Wheelchair availability: Des Moines VA Mobile Clinic campus has wheelchairs upon arrival for patients who need them to access the building.

Van services for Veterans

DAV vans

Hours: Individual van schedules vary

We work with Disabled American Veterans and county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans and authorized caregivers to get to scheduled medical appointments.

Non-DAV van services

Many localities in the region provide other van services to Veterans.

Learn more about DAV and the other van services available in your county

Local transit services

Coming soon!

Other services

Coming soon!

Beneficiary travel

Beneficiary travel benefits include round-trip transportation from your home to the medical center, mileage reimbursement, or special mode transport. 

Find out if you qualify for beneficiary travel benefits

In the spotlight at VA Central Iowa health care

Get help from a patient advocate Access your health records Find a phone number Check your billing, insurance, and payment options
Volunteer or donate Read our annual reports and newsletters Compare our performance with non-VA facilities.

Health services offered here

Click on a service for more details like location, contact, and appointment information.

Get updates from VA Central Iowa health care

Last updated: