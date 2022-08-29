Des Moines VA Opens Community Living Center

PRESS RELEASE

August 29, 2022

Des Moines , IA — VA of Central Iowa will celebrate the opening of a new Community Living Center (CLC) facility with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 2 p.m. August 30, at 3600-30th Street Des Moines, Building 25.

This new CLC facility, known as the Cottage, will add a total of 12 resident rooms, two of which are bariatric.

The facility will be an increase of 15,520 net square feet to the CLC services.

The facility follows a new design concept that creates an environment in which residents who require extended care services are at the center of the care, said VA Central Iowa Director Darwin Goodspeed.

“Our nation’s Veterans deserve no less,” he added. “The current available evidence suggests that implementation of this model of care leads to better resident outcomes and higher resident satisfaction.”

VA CLCs provide the following services: skilled nursing care, rehabilitation, mental health recovery care, dementia care, hospice and palliative care, continuing care, respite care, and geriatric evaluation and management.

In the next month, patients will be located to the new facility.

VA Central Iowa serves 40 counties in the state and two counties in Missouri, with the main campus located on 47 acres in Northwest Des Moines. There are several facilities on the Main Campus, including the main hospital, a domiciliary, and a Community Living Center. Off campus facilities include the South Des Moines Clinic, a facility to support homeless Veterans, as well as outpatient clinics in Mason City, Fort Dodge, Marshalltown, Carroll, and Knoxville.

# # #