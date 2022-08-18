South Des Moines VA Clinic for Primary Care opens with ribbon-cutting ceremony

PRESS RELEASE

August 18, 2022

Des Moines , IA — VA of Central Iowa celebrated the opening of its new, South Des Moines Primary Care Clinic with a ribbon-cutting ceremony today at 1211 East Army Post Road near the Southridge Mall complex.

The 42,000 sq. ft. clinic in South Des Moines expands services and improves access for Central Iowa Veterans.

“This new Primary Care Clinic is a state-of–the-art facility that our Veterans, our staff, our city and our state can be proud of,” said Darwin Goodspeed, director of VA Central Iowa. “The clinic incorporates the latest layout design, the newest technology, and the most modern services to those who have earned them.”

The current VA Medical Center at 3600-30th Street, Des Moines will continue to provide Specialty Care to the more than 32,000 active, registered patients in the Central Iowa VA area. Also, the VA’s Community-Based Outpatient Clinics located in Mason City, Fort Dodge, Carroll, Marshalltown, and Knoxville will continue to operate normally as Primary Care locations

During July and August, patients have gradually been transitioned to their Primary Care providers at the new clinic. At Central Iowa VA, patients are assigned to one of four care teams so they will be able to see familiar caregivers during each visit. Each of those four teams of care providers and patients have transitioned on different days to ease the strain during the move.

The move also vacates 19,000 sq. ft. of space in the Beaverdale VA Medical Center to be upgraded, modernized, and used for other medical services.

VA Central Iowa serves 42 counties in the state and two counties in Missouri, with the main campus located on 47 acres in Northwest Des Moines. There are several facilities on the Main Campus, including the main hospital, a domiciliary, and a Community Living Center. Off campus facilities include the South Des Moines Clinic opening this summer, a facility to support homeless Veterans, as well as outpatient clinics in Mason City, Fort Dodge, Marshalltown, Carroll, and Knoxville.

# # #