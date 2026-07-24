Programs
Explore Central Iowa VA health care's diverse program offerings, which include patient health care, cutting-edge clinical research, and other specialties.
Activity calendar
Please click on the document below to explore the activities offered at VA Central Iowa Healthcare System.
Freedom of Information Act (FOIA)
Click here for information about how to request federal agency records.
Privacy Office
VA Central Iowa Health Care is committed to protecting your personal information and maintaining the privacy of your protected health information. Click here for information about how to manage your medical records.
VA Central Iowa health care programs
Explore additional programs offered by VA Central Iowa Healthcare system through the navigation on the left of this page.
VA Mobile
VA Mobile aims to improve Veterans’ health by providing technologies that expand clinical care beyond the traditional office visit.
VA Mobile is transforming the ways VA providers deliver care and is improving coordination between Veterans and their care teams. VA Mobile is critical in connecting Veterans to care, and VA is dedicated to providing that connection through innovative apps that enhance Veterans’ care experiences.
Help for Veterans in suicide crisis.
Veterans in suicide crisis may be eligible to receive emergency health care services at any VA or non-VA facility at no cost.
Help For Veterans In Suicide Crisis. | VA Central Iowa Health Care | Veterans Affairs
Community Care: Eligibility, Process, Appeals
As a Veteran, you may be eligible to get care outside VA. This means we’ll pay for the cost of your care from a health care provider in our community care network. Keep reading on this page to find out if you’re eligible for community care.
Note: You can still always choose to get care at a VA health facility.