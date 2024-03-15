Freedom of Information Act (FOIA)
Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.
Submit a FOIA request
A FOIA request and a request for medical records are separate requests that are processed by two different services. If you would like to request a copy of your medical records, please visit the Release of Information and Medical Records Office at Des Moines Medical Center, Bldg. 3, Rm 1955B - or- call 515-699-5802.
There are no special forms required to submit a request, however, you may utilize the form provided in the link below. The Department of Veterans Affairs requires that your FOIA request:
- Be in writing (submitted via U.S. Mail, special carrier, fax or email). If the requested records concern your personal privacy or that of another person, then the request must be signed.
- State your willingness to pay applicable fees or provide justification to support a fee waiver. Include a daytime telephone number and/or email address in case we need to contact you.
- Be submitted to the facility that maintains the records. If you don’t know where the records are located, submit your request to: vacofoiaservice@va.gov
Making a FOIA request for records maintained by VA Central Iowa Health Care System
Email: CentralIowaVAFOIA@va.gov
Fax: 515-699-5934
Mail:
VA Central Iowa HCS Attn: Privacy Officer, OAS-D
3600 30th St.
Des Moines, IA 50310
For questions about your FOIA request to Bay Pines VA
Phone: 515-699-5999 Ext. 2-4465
Additional FOIA request information
- Review VA’s requirements for a FOIA request, including sample requests.
- See the VA FOIA Library, which publishes commonly requested records.
- If you don’t know where the records you are requesting are maintained, submit your request to vacofoiaservice@va.gov.