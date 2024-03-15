Submit a FOIA request

A FOIA request and a request for medical records are separate requests that are processed by two different services. If you would like to request a copy of your medical records, please visit the Release of Information and Medical Records Office at Des Moines Medical Center, Bldg. 3, Rm 1955B - or- call 515-699-5802.

Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.

There are no special forms required to submit a request, however, you may utilize the form provided in the link below. The Department of Veterans Affairs requires that your FOIA request:

Be in writing (submitted via U.S. Mail, special carrier, fax or email). If the requested records concern your personal privacy or that of another person, then the request must be signed.

State your willingness to pay applicable fees or provide justification to support a fee waiver. Include a daytime telephone number and/or email address in case we need to contact you.

Be submitted to the facility that maintains the records. If you don’t know where the records are located, submit your request to: vacofoiaservice@va.gov

FOIA Request

Making a FOIA request for records maintained by VA Central Iowa Health Care System

Email: CentralIowaVAFOIA@va.gov

Fax: 515-699-5934

Mail:

VA Central Iowa HCS Attn: Privacy Officer, OAS-D

3600 30th St.

Des Moines, IA 50310

For questions about your FOIA request to Bay Pines VA

Phone: 515-699-5999 Ext. 2-4465

Additional FOIA request information