Freedom of Information Act (FOIA)

Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.

Submit a FOIA request

A FOIA request and a request for medical records are separate requests that are processed by two different services. If you would like to request a copy of your medical records, please visit the Release of Information and Medical Records Office at Des Moines Medical Center, Bldg. 3, Rm 1955B  - or-  call 515-699-5802.

There are no special forms required to submit a request, however, you may utilize the form provided in the link below. The Department of Veterans Affairs requires that your FOIA request:

  • Be in writing (submitted via U.S. Mail, special carrier, fax or email). If the requested records concern your personal privacy or that of another person, then the request must be signed.
  • State your willingness to pay applicable fees or provide justification to support a fee waiver. Include a daytime telephone number and/or email address in case we need to contact you.
  • Be submitted to the facility that maintains the records. If you don’t know where the records are located, submit your request to: vacofoiaservice@va.gov

FOIA Request 

Making a FOIA request for records maintained by VA Central Iowa Health Care System 

Email: CentralIowaVAFOIA@va.gov
Fax: 515-699-5934

Mail:

VA Central Iowa HCS Attn: Privacy Officer, OAS-D
3600 30th St.
Des Moines, IA 50310

For questions about your FOIA request to Bay Pines VA

Phone: 515-699-5999 Ext. 2-4465

Additional FOIA request information

