Say Thank You to a nurse at Central Iowa VA

If you want to say 'Thank You' to a nurse who has gone above and beyond, it is easy. Veterans, their families and staff can nominate a nurse for a DAISY Award. All nominated nurses are honored with a DAISY pin. In addition, each quarter, one deserving nurse will be selected from all submissions to receive the DAISY Award. The honoree receives a carved ‘caring nurse’ statue, a special certificate and book about the DAISY Award history, and is honored facility-wide through the weekly news email sent to staff.