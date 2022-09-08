VA Health Connect
VA Health Connect is Clinical Contact Center Modernization, which elevates VHA’s Call Centers to Clinical Contact Centers (CCC) while. The CCC offers 24/7 core services, creating additional virtual healthcare and support opportunities for Veterans: “The Right Care, Right Now.”
- Scheduling & Administrative support to help Veterans make, reschedule, and cancel appointments and receive additional information about VA services.
- Clinical Triage to talk to an RN and discuss symptoms, concerns, and receive recommendations for health care needs
- Virtual Clinic Visits to talk to providers by phone, video, or chat to discuss healthcare needs in detail
- Pharmacy Support to refill and renew prescriptions and ask medication-related questions