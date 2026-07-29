Harold Pharis

A Veteran of the United States Army, Mr. Pharis completed tours in Desert Storm (1991), Afghanistan (2005-2006), and Iraq (2007-2008) as a healthcare specialist (Medic). He served in a variety of leadership positions in other medical centers including as an operations and administrative supervisor, department of emergency medicine supervisor, surgical and clinical care/operations and surgical services supervisor, and as an administrative and operations supervisor before retiring from the Army in 2013.

Mr. Pharis began his VA career in 2013 at the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center in Poplar Bluff, Missouri as the administrative officer for the Department of Mental Health and has held positions of increasing complexity and responsibility in VA facilities across the nation. His previous VA assignment was as the Associate Director, VA Portland Health Care System. Most recently, he served as the Director, Legacy Medical Group, Specialty Medicine Division for Legacy Health in Portland Oregon.

Mr. Pharis received a Bachelor of Science and Master’s in Executive Leadership from Liberty University. He is a 2015 graduate of the University of Nebraska-Methodist Health Care Analytics Certificate Program. He completed the VISN 4 Leadership, Effectiveness, Accountability, and Development (LEAD) Program in 2015 and achieved VA-CASE Lean Yellow Belt Certification. He is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives, Association of the United States Army (AUSA), Military Order of the Purple Heart, and the Order of Military Medical Merit.