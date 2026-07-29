Lisa Curnes was appointed as the Medical Center Director of the VA Central Iowa Health Care System on October 8, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa, which is a complexity level 1C facility. Prior to this she was appointed as the Medical Center Director of the VA Black Hills Health Care System in January of 2022. She has over 29 years of health care experience in the provision of care to Veterans within the VA Health Care System. She has held numerous roles of increasing responsibility. She currently holds a certification as Fellow Mentor, Green Belt, and is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives and the VA ACHE Regent Advisory Council member. In 2011, Ms. Curnes Prosthetic team received the Prosthetic Service of the Year award from across the nation. In 2016 she was named by the Under Secretary of Health as a Gold Status Fellow for her work with the development and spread of the promising practice of the JumpStart program which is an onboarding program for new employees at VHA that has been spread across the enterprise to multiple VA Health Care Systems.

CAREER CHRONOLOGY:

2023 – Present Medical Center Director, VA Central Iowa Health Care System, Des Moines, IA

2022 – 2023 Medical Center Director, VA Black Hills HCS, Fort Meade & Hot Springs, SD

2018 – 2022 Associate Director, VA Eastern Kansas HCS, Leavenworth & Topeka, KS

2016 – 2017 Interim VISN 3 Prosthetic Manager, VISN 3

2015 – 2016 Interim Associate Director, VA Central Iowa HCS, Des Moines, IA

2007 – 2018 Chief of Prosthetics, VA Central Iowa HCS, Des Moines, IA

EDUCATION:

2006 Master of Health Administration, Des Moines University, Des Moines, IA

2003 Bachelor of Science & Nursing, University of Iowa, Iowa City, IA

1990 Registered Nurse, Iowa Methodist School of Nursing, Des Moines, IA