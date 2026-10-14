Pharmacy Residency Program

*Residents gain extensive experience in the ambulatory care setting, serve as a mid-level provider, and are active participants in all realms of pharmacy practice including leadership and management activities, clinical services and traditional pharmacist roles.

Benefits and compensation

Stipend ($50,089)

13 days annual leave

13 days sick leave

9 federal holidays

Approved leave for training travel, federal benefits, and more

Core Rotations

Acute care

Ambulatory care

Anticoagulation

Formulary management

Geriatrics

Leadership and professional development

Pharmacy practice related project

Practice management

Staffing

Medication Use Evaluation

Elective Rotations

Elective experiences will be tailored to meet the needs of each resident. They may include but are not limited to the following options:

Hematology/Oncology

Administration

Outpatient specialty care

Outpatient mental health

Pain management and Opioid Use Disorder

Home based primary care

Academic detailing

Informatics and medication safety

Transitional Care

More concentrated elective in one of the core rotations above

Application deadline

Monday, January 4, 2027

For more information, please email jenny.phabmixay@va.gov