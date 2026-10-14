Pharmacy Residency Program
The PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program is built on Pharm.D. education and outcomes to contribute to the development of clinical pharmacists responsible for medication-related care of patients with a wide range of conditions, eligible for board certification, and eligible for postgraduate year two (PGY2) pharmacy resident training.
*Residents gain extensive experience in the ambulatory care setting, serve as a mid-level provider, and are active participants in all realms of pharmacy practice including leadership and management activities, clinical services and traditional pharmacist roles.
Benefits and compensation
- Stipend ($50,089)
- 13 days annual leave
- 13 days sick leave
- 9 federal holidays
- Approved leave for training travel, federal benefits, and more
Core Rotations
- Acute care
- Ambulatory care
- Anticoagulation
- Formulary management
- Geriatrics
- Leadership and professional development
- Pharmacy practice related project
- Practice management
- Staffing
- Medication Use Evaluation
Elective Rotations
Elective experiences will be tailored to meet the needs of each resident. They may include but are not limited to the following options:
- Hematology/Oncology
- Administration
- Outpatient specialty care
- Outpatient mental health
- Pain management and Opioid Use Disorder
- Home based primary care
- Academic detailing
- Informatics and medication safety
- Transitional Care
- More concentrated elective in one of the core rotations above
Application deadline
Monday, January 4, 2027
For more information, please email jenny.phabmixay@va.gov