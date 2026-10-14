Skip to Content

Pharmacy Residency Program

The PGY1 Pharmacy Residency Program is built on Pharm.D. education and outcomes to contribute to the development of clinical pharmacists responsible for medication-related care of patients with a wide range of conditions, eligible for board certification, and eligible for postgraduate year two (PGY2) pharmacy resident training.

*Residents gain extensive experience in the ambulatory care setting, serve as a mid-level provider, and are active participants in all realms of pharmacy practice including leadership and management activities, clinical services and traditional pharmacist roles.

Benefits and compensation

  • Stipend ($50,089)
  • 13 days annual leave
  • 13 days sick leave
  • 9 federal holidays
  • Approved leave for training travel, federal benefits, and more

Core Rotations

  • Acute care
  • Ambulatory care
  • Anticoagulation
  • Formulary management
  • Geriatrics
  • Leadership and professional development
  • Pharmacy practice related project
  • Practice management
  • Staffing
  • Medication Use Evaluation

Elective Rotations

Elective experiences will be tailored to meet the needs of each resident.  They may include but are not limited to the following options:

  • Hematology/Oncology
  • Administration
  • Outpatient specialty care
  • Outpatient mental health
  • Pain management and Opioid Use Disorder
  • Home based primary care
  • Academic detailing
  • Informatics and medication safety
  • Transitional Care
  • More concentrated elective in one of the core rotations above

Application deadline

Monday, January 4, 2027

For more information, please email jenny.phabmixay@va.gov

Last updated: 