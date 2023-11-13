How to apply

Who can apply

• https://www.va.gov/files/2022-04/2021HPTInstructionsv4.pdf

• Residents are employed by the VA Central Iowa Health Care System; therefore applicants need to be U.S. citizens.*

• Licensed physical therapists; you will need to be licensed to practice in Iowa by the start of the residency program.

• Physical therapy students; you must be on track to graduate by May of the academic year you will start the residency program (in July).

We prefer that incoming residents have passed the licensure exam on the April test date, although registration for the July test date is acceptable. Failure to pass the licensure exam will result in termination of the residency.

Application process

Applicants are encouraged to submit applications by COB June 29, 2024. To be considered for the residency, please submit the following items:

1. Letter of interest (no more than 1 page in length) that describes:

• Prior training or exposure to geriatric physical therapy practice.

• Motivation to pursue a residency in geriatric physical therapy.

• Future plans as they relate to the practice of geriatric physical therapy.

2. Current curriculum vitae (CV) or resume

3. Graduate transcripts (unofficial transcripts are acceptable at the time of application. If you are offered an interview, official transcripts will be required at that time).

4. Three letters of reference from individuals familiar with your clinical work.

Applications must be submitted electronically to mailto: Jennifer.Lundberg2@va.gov with the subject “LAST NAME-Geriatric Residency Application”. Please attempt to send all documents as attachments in the fewest number of emails possible.

*Health Professions Trainees (HPTs) are appointed temporary employees of the Department of Veterans Affairs. As such, HPTs are subject to laws, policies and guidelines posted for VA staff members. There are infrequent times in which this guidance can change during a training year which may create new requirements or responsibilities for HPTs. If employment requirements change during the course of a training year, HPTs will be notified of the change and impact as soon as possible and options provided. The VA Training Director for your profession will provide you with information you need to understand the requirement and reasons for the requirement in a timely manner.