Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Residency (PC-NPR) Program

In this program, individual development plans will allow each resident to address specific needs and explore areas of interest. The PC-NPR program serves as a bridge to support novice Nurse Practitioners as they develop into competent, confident, and independent primary care providers.

Eligibility

Applicant should meet the following criteria:

• Be a recent graduate (within 12 months) of a master's, post-master's certificate, or doctoral level NP program accredited by CCNE or the ACEN

• Be serving in their first Nurse Practitioner role in Primary Care

• Possess current board certification as an Adult-Gerontological Primary Care or Family Nurse Practitioner prior to the start of the PC-NPR program

• Possess a current, full, active and unrestrictive registration as a nurse practitioner in a state, commonwealth, or territory of the United States, or the District of Columbia prior to the start of the PC-NPR program

• Be a citizen of the United States

Benefits and Compensation

• $78,010 (stipend reviewed and set by VA Office of Academic Affiliations)

• Accrued annual leave

• Accrued sick leave

• Paid federal holidays

• No weekends, call, overtime, or night shift duties

• Eligible for VA paid trainee benefits, including Federal Employee Health Benefits

• Access to VA provided resources (UpToDate, Visual Dx, and many more)

• Certificate of VA Residency Completion upon successful program completion

• Pathway to prioritized hiring of qualified resident program graduates within the VA

Program Goals and Objectives

• Provide an intensive clinical experience that is enhanced by interprofessional educational and leadership activities

• Prepare newly licensed Nurse Practitioners to function confidently and independently in a rapidly changing and diverse healthcare environment

• Equip newly licensed Nurse Practitioners with the evidence-based knowledge, skills, and judgment needed to address the specific needs of the Veteran population

• Recruit and retain well-trained and highly qualified Nurse Practitioners for careers within the VA

• Increase access to Veteran-centric primary care services for our nation’s Veterans

Application Process

Applications are currently being accepted for Fall Cohort 2023-2024

To be considered, you will need to submit the following documents:

• Letter of interest

• Curriculum vitae

• Graduate school transcripts

• Personal statement (2 pages) that includes:

o Personal, educational, and professional experiences that led to your interest in working with Veterans in the primary care specialty

o Personal goals for this residency program and how these will impact your long-term career goals

o Specific areas of interest you would like to develop during the residency program

• 3 recommendation letters mailed or emailed directly from the individual writing the letter to the program contacts below. Letters should include information regarding your clinical competence and experience. Preferred sources include:

o NP program faculty or program director

o NP program preceptors

o Previous supervisors

o Colleagues familiar with your clinical practice

For additional information, interested candidates may email: VHACIHPCNPRProgram@va.gov

Program Contacts

Patti Kelly, BA, MSN, APRN, ME-C, MRO-A, FNP-C

PC NPR Program Director

VA Central Iowa Health Care System

3600 30th St., Bldg. 4, Room 3100

Des Moines, IA 50310

Rhonda Ross, BSN, RN

PC NPR Program Coordinator

VA Central Iowa Health Care System

3600 30th St., Bldg. 4, Room 3100

Des Moines, IA 50310

Important Dates

Timeline

• Application deadline: April 30, 2023

• Application review: May 1-12, 2023

• Residency Interviews: May 15-26, 2023

• Offer for placement: June 5-9, 2023

• Confirmed acceptance by candidate due by: June 18, 2023

• Residency fall cohort start: To be decided (August-September 2023)