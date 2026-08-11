Volunteer or Donate

VA Central Iowa Healthcare System depends on the goodwill of our benefactors and volunteers who wish to give something back to America's heroes.

Volunteer

Volunteers provide many important functions throughout the Medical Center and help make our patients' stay more enjoyable. Volunteers can perform a number of services, and a volunteer's talents are closely matched with one of our many assignments.

To volunteer, call or visit the VA Central Iowa Healthcare System Voluntary Service Office. We will be happy to receive your application or discuss how you can help us in our mission to provide comfort and care to America's veterans. Please call Voluntary Services for more information on open positions .

Donate

Cash donations are used for the comfort and welfare of our Veteran patients and non-cash contributions are used to make our patients' stay more enjoyable.

To make a cash or non-cash contribution or learn more about our current needs, please contact the VA Central Iowa Healthcare System Voluntary Service at .



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