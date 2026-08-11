Volunteer or donate
VA Central Iowa Healthcare System depends on the goodwill of our supporters. You can make a difference when you help us serve our Veterans.
Volunteer or Donate
VA Central Iowa Healthcare System depends on the goodwill of our benefactors and volunteers who wish to give something back to America's heroes.
Volunteer
Volunteers provide many important functions throughout the Medical Center and help make our patients' stay more enjoyable. Volunteers can perform a number of services, and a volunteer's talents are closely matched with one of our many assignments.
To volunteer, call or visit the VA Central Iowa Healthcare System Voluntary Service Office. We will be happy to receive your application or discuss how you can help us in our mission to provide comfort and care to America's veterans. Please call Voluntary Services for more information on open positions
Donate
Cash donations are used for the comfort and welfare of our Veteran patients and non-cash contributions are used to make our patients' stay more enjoyable.
To make a cash or non-cash contribution or learn more about our current needs, please contact the VA Central Iowa Healthcare System Voluntary Service at
Donate Online
VA Central Iowa Commemorative Brick Project
Help pave the way . . .
To honor our Veterans who paved the way to freedom, we introduce the VA Central Iowa Commemorative Brick Project. Housed under our beautiful covered walkway between our main hospital entrance and Community Living Center, donors can create a lasting tribute to loved ones who honorably served our country. Three lines of personalized text allow you to list names, military units, or memorial quotes on your brick – the choice is yours.
We also encourage bricks for our unsung heroes, such as Wounded Warrior Caregivers, dedicated VA volunteers, and our devoted service organizations. Beyond the wall, proceeds from this project will serve “Veteran Centered Care” projects, such as blankets for hospice patients, the upkeep of historical displays, and so much more. Help us create a lasting memorial for those who honorably served.
Coordinated through Voluntary Services, this project is being brought to you by the Veterans Advisory Committee and a dedicated team of VA employees.