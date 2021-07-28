About the VA Central Ohio Healthcare System

The VA Central Ohio Healthcare System provides you with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.

Health care and services

We provide you with health care services at 8 locations serving a 13-county area in central Ohio. Facilities include our Chalmers P. Wylie VA Ambulatory Care Center, also known as the Chalmers P. Wylie Veterans Outpatient Clinic, and 5 community-based outpatient clinics in Columbus, Grove City, Marion, Newark, and Zanesville. We also operate 2 mobile clinics for Veterans who can't easily reach one of our facilities. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA Central Ohio health services page.

The VA Central Ohio Healthcare System is a leading health care system and innovative care center in the Veterans Integrated Service Network 10 (VISN 10), which includes medical centers and clinics in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky.

Learn more about VISN 10

Research and development

The Chalmers P. Wylie VA Ambulatory Care Center has an active and growing research program. We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and health care for all.

Major areas of research include:

COMING SOON

Teaching and learning

Our Chalmers P. Wylie VA Ambulatory Care Center is a teaching hospital that provides a full range of health services for Veterans, with state-of-the-art technology as well as education and research.

Our primary academic affiliations are with Ohio University and Ohio State University. We also maintain affiliations with more than 40 leading colleges, universities, and professional schools throughout the United States in health care fields such as nursing, dentistry, optometry, pharmacy, social work, psychology, physician assistants, medical coding and billing, nutrition, audiology, and speech pathology.

Our partners also include:

Mount Carmel College of Nursing

Otterbein University

Idaho State University

Butler University

Capital University

Chamberlain College of Nursing

Columbus State Community College

Ohio Northern University

DeVry University

Kettering College of Medical Arts

Marietta College

Creighton University

University of Findlay

University of Toledo

Wright State University

Everest Institute

Midwestern University-Glendale

University of Florida

Miami Jacobs Career College

Hondros College

American Institute of Alternative Medicine

Kent State University

University of Cincinnati

University of Akron

Pontifical College Josephinum

Western Michigan University

Campbell University

Zane State University

Ohio Dominican University

Waynesburg University

Marion Technical College

Sanford-Brown College

Methodist Theological School in Ohio

Huntington University

New England College of Optometry

South University

Cedarville University

We’re proud of our partnerships with top institutions and organizations that support the educational mission of the VA.

Fast facts

In 2017, our Chalmers P. Wylie VA Ambulatory Care Center served 42,081 Veterans and completed 536,490 outpatient visits.

Our hospital is named for Chalmers P. Wylie, who was born in Norwich and raised in Pataskala. Wylie served in the Army during World War II and continued his service in the Army Reserve. He was elected for 13 terms in the U.S. House of Representatives, where he served from 1967 to 1993.

Our VA outpatient clinic in Newark is named for Daniel L. Kinnard, who was raised in Newark and attended Newark High School. Kinnard served the U.S. Army as a paramedic in the Vietnam War. He was killed in combat at the age of 18, only weeks after receiving the Bronze Star Medal for bravery.

MORE COMING SOON

Accreditations and achievements

Our Chalmers P. Wylie VA Ambulatory Care Center has received accreditation from:

The Joint Commission

The Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities

MORE COMING SOON

The VA Central Ohio Healthcare System received the following awards:

COMING SOON

Annual reports and newsletters

Annual reports

COMING SOON

Newsletters

COMING SOON