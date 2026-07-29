About VA Central Ohio Health Care System

VA Central Ohio Health Care System Center offers a full spectrum of primary care services, evidence based behavioral health care, specialty medicine services, and same-day ambulatory surgery. It is also at the forefront of training future health care providers and conducting important medical research.

Health care and services

Our four VA clinics, a standalone behavioral health clinic, and a level 2 complexity ambulatory care center provide services in a 14-county area in central Ohio. Facilities include the Chalmers P. Wylie VA Ambulatory Care Center in Columbus, VA clinics in Grove City, Marion, Newark, and Zanesville, and a stand-alone behavioral health care facility near the Columbus airport. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA Central Ohio health services page.

VA Central Ohio Healthcare System is a leading health care system and innovative care center in the Veterans Integrated Service Network 3 (VISN 3), which includes medical centers and clinics in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky.

Learn more about VISN 3

Research and development

The Chalmers P. Wylie VA Ambulatory Care Center has an active and growing research program. We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and health care for all.

Major areas of research include: