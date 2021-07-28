About us
At the VA Central Ohio Healthcare System, we’re dedicated to improving the lives of Veterans and their families every day.
About the VA Central Ohio Healthcare System
The VA Central Ohio Healthcare System provides you with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.
Health care and services
We provide you with health care services at 8 locations serving a 13-county area in central Ohio. Facilities include our Chalmers P. Wylie VA Ambulatory Care Center, also known as the Chalmers P. Wylie Veterans Outpatient Clinic, and 5 community-based outpatient clinics in Columbus, Grove City, Marion, Newark, and Zanesville. We also operate 2 mobile clinics for Veterans who can't easily reach one of our facilities. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA Central Ohio health services page.
The VA Central Ohio Healthcare System is a leading health care system and innovative care center in the Veterans Integrated Service Network 10 (VISN 10), which includes medical centers and clinics in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky.
Research and development
The Chalmers P. Wylie VA Ambulatory Care Center has an active and growing research program. We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and health care for all.
Major areas of research include:
Teaching and learning
Our Chalmers P. Wylie VA Ambulatory Care Center is a teaching hospital that provides a full range of health services for Veterans, with state-of-the-art technology as well as education and research.
Our primary academic affiliations are with Ohio University and Ohio State University. We also maintain affiliations with more than 40 leading colleges, universities, and professional schools throughout the United States in health care fields such as nursing, dentistry, optometry, pharmacy, social work, psychology, physician assistants, medical coding and billing, nutrition, audiology, and speech pathology.
Our partners also include:
- Mount Carmel College of Nursing
- Otterbein University
- Idaho State University
- Butler University
- Capital University
- Chamberlain College of Nursing
- Columbus State Community College
- Ohio Northern University
- DeVry University
- Kettering College of Medical Arts
- Marietta College
- Creighton University
- University of Findlay
- University of Toledo
- Wright State University
- Everest Institute
- Midwestern University-Glendale
- University of Florida
- Miami Jacobs Career College
- Hondros College
- American Institute of Alternative Medicine
- Kent State University
- University of Cincinnati
- University of Akron
- Pontifical College Josephinum
- Western Michigan University
- Campbell University
- Zane State University
- Ohio Dominican University
- Waynesburg University
- Marion Technical College
- Sanford-Brown College
- Methodist Theological School in Ohio
- Huntington University
- New England College of Optometry
- South University
- Cedarville University
We’re proud of our partnerships with top institutions and organizations that support the educational mission of the VA.
Fast facts
- In 2017, our Chalmers P. Wylie VA Ambulatory Care Center served 42,081 Veterans and completed 536,490 outpatient visits.
- Our hospital is named for Chalmers P. Wylie, who was born in Norwich and raised in Pataskala. Wylie served in the Army during World War II and continued his service in the Army Reserve. He was elected for 13 terms in the U.S. House of Representatives, where he served from 1967 to 1993.
- Our VA outpatient clinic in Newark is named for Daniel L. Kinnard, who was raised in Newark and attended Newark High School. Kinnard served the U.S. Army as a paramedic in the Vietnam War. He was killed in combat at the age of 18, only weeks after receiving the Bronze Star Medal for bravery.
Accreditations and achievements
Our Chalmers P. Wylie VA Ambulatory Care Center has received accreditation from:
- The Joint Commission
- The Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities
The VA Central Ohio Healthcare System received the following awards:
Annual reports and newsletters
Annual reports
Newsletters
