Mission and vision
Our mission is "to serve the veteran who served us." The VA Central Ohio Healthcare System is committed to providing our patients with the highest Quality of Care in an environment that is safe. We do this by focusing on continuous process improvement and by supporting a culture of safety.
Our mission
“To fulfill President Lincoln’s promise to care for those who have served in our nation’s military and for their families, caregivers, and survivors.”
Our vision
VA Central Ohio health care empowers Veterans through partnership, moving beyond simply treating illness by striving for optimal health and a positive health care experience.
Who we serve
VA Central Ohio Healthcare System serves Veterans in Columbus and the surrounding area. Through 5 community-based clinics, 2 mobile clinics, and the Chalmers P. Wylie VA Ambulatory Care Center in central Ohio. We are one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the VA Healthcare System Serving Indiana, Ohio, and Michigan (VISN 3).