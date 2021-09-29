Mission and vision
Our mission is "to serve the veteran who served us." The VA Central Ohio Healthcare System is committed to providing our patients with the highest Quality of Care in an environment that is safe. We do this by focusing on continuous process improvement and by supporting a culture of safety.
Our mission
"To care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow and his orphan." - Abraham Lincoln
Our vision
VA Central Ohio health care empowers Veterans through partnership, moving beyond simply treating illness by striving for optimal health and a positive health care experience.
Who we serve
VA Central Ohio Healthcare System service Veterans in Columbus and the surrounding area. Through 5 community-based clinics, 2 mobile clinics, and and the Chalmers P. Wylie VA Ambulatory Care Center in central Ohio. We are one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the VA Healthcare System Serving Indiana, Ohio, and Michigan (VISN 10).