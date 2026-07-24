Mission and vision

Our mission

“To fulfill President Lincoln’s promise to care for those who have served in our nation’s military and for their families, caregivers, and survivors.”

Our vision

VA Central Ohio health care empowers Veterans through partnership, moving beyond simply treating illness by striving for optimal health and a positive health care experience.

Who we serve

VA Central Ohio Healthcare System serves Veterans in Columbus and the surrounding area. Through 5 community-based clinics, 2 mobile clinics, and the Chalmers P. Wylie VA Ambulatory Care Center in central Ohio. We are one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the VA Healthcare System Serving Indiana, Ohio, and Michigan (VISN 3).