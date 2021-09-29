Mission and vision

Our mission

"To care for him who shall have borne the battle and for his widow and his orphan." - Abraham Lincoln

Our vision

VA Central Ohio health care empowers Veterans through partnership, moving beyond simply treating illness by striving for optimal health and a positive health care experience.

Who we serve

VA Central Ohio Healthcare System service Veterans in Columbus and the surrounding area. Through 5 community-based clinics, 2 mobile clinics, and and the Chalmers P. Wylie VA Ambulatory Care Center in central Ohio. We are one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the VA Healthcare System Serving Indiana, Ohio, and Michigan (VISN 10).