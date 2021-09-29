Chaplain services
VA Central Ohio's chaplains are trained specialists in spiritual and religious care, available to patients and their families throughout their hospital stays. Our interfaith chapel offers space for quiet reflection as well as regularly scheduled services.
Our chaplains provide spiritual and pastoral care and emotional or spiritual comfort for you and your family during your hospital stay.
Chapel
A nondenominational chapel is available in the Chalmers P. Wylie Veterans Outpatient Clinic. It's open to anyone at any time for quiet meditation and reflection. Our chaplains also hold regularly scheduled worship services in the chapel.
Contact:
For more information, contact one of our chaplains at 614-257-5795.
Nondenominational Chapel
Chalmers P. Wylie Veterans Outpatient Clinic
Map of Central Ohio campus
Phone: 614-257-5795
Hours: 24/7
Services
