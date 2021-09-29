Chaplain services

Our chaplains provide spiritual and pastoral care and emotional or spiritual comfort for you and your family during your hospital stay.

Chapel

A nondenominational chapel is available in the Chalmers P. Wylie Veterans Outpatient Clinic. It's open to anyone at any time for quiet meditation and reflection. Our chaplains also hold regularly scheduled worship services in the chapel.

Contact:

For more information, contact one of our chaplains at 614-257-5795.

Nondenominational Chapel

Chalmers P. Wylie Veterans Outpatient Clinic

Map of Central Ohio campus

Phone: 614-257-5795

Hours: 24/7

Services