DAV vans: Transportation for Veterans

About DAV services

DAV van resources work with county Veterans Affairs directors to provide transportation for Veterans to and from Veteran health care centers for scheduled medical appointments.

Arrange a ride

If you’d like to schedule a DAV van ride, contact the hospital service coordinator who serves your county.

Disabled American Veterans, Department of Ohio

Suite 503

35 East Chestnut Street

Columbus, Ohio 43215-2590

Phone: 614-221-3582

Please note that DAV vans can only provide rides to ambulatory passengers (passengers who are able to move around without the driver’s help). For information on accessible transportation options, review our other Veteran shuttle services.