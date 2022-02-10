Spring Job Fair

VA Central Ohio Healthcare System (VACOHS) is looking to hire nurses, medical support assistants, pharmacy technicians, eye technicians and housekeeping staff. Bring your resume to our job fair Saturday, March 5 from 9:00 a.m. to noon.

While at the job fair you can expect to meet with a recruiter and a supervisor in your field of interest. The recruiter will get your basic information and determine the best supervisor for you to speak with. Your meeting with a supervisor will include approximately five interview questions.

Columbus VA is an outpatient healthcare system with five locations throughout Central Ohio. We are looking to hire staff for all five locations to work a variety of schedules including weekends and holidays for some positions.

Requirements

Interested nurses, pharmacy technicians and eye technicians need to have current license or certification and prior experience.

Applicants interested in becoming a medical support assistant must have good customer service and computer skills and must be willing to greet Veteran patients, schedule appointments, answer phones and work as part of a team.

Applicants interested in becoming a housekeeping aide must be able to complete a range of manual cleaning tasks, use chemical cleaners and replenish consumable supplies.

Interested?

Set yourself a calendar reminder to come to the job fair be sure to bring a copy of your resume. Columbus VA requires masks while inside the facility and you will be screened for Covid-19 at the entrance.

Job fair will take place at 420 N. James Road Columbus, OH 43219