Caregiver Resource Fair

Caregivers

This is a virtual event. To register for the link to the event contact Cara Reynolds at cara.reynolds@va.gov.

We hope you will join the Columbus VA Caregiver Support Program for the annual Caregiver and Family Resource Fair to learn about the many resources available to caregivers and families of Veterans. We have an exciting lineup of 22 different speakers representing 13 VA programs and nine community agencies. The Fair is only offered once a year so don’t miss this amazing opportunity!