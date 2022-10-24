Columbus VA Job Fair

We Want You on Our Team!

VA Central Ohio Health Care System is recruiting for:

Nurse Practitioners (NP)

Registered Nurses (RN)

Licensed Practical Nurses (LPN)

Environmental Management Services (EMS)

Medical Support Assistants (MSA)

Interested candidates should bring an UPDATED RESUME.

If unable to attend, please send resume to vhacosrecruiter@va.gov.

At the Columbus VA we honor Veterans through our commitment to providing them with quality health care they earned through their service. We are a Veteran-centric health care system where our physicians, nurses and staff respond to and meet the comprehensive needs of every patient. At the Columbus VA we strive to do all we can to improve the quality of life for Central Ohio's Veterans. Join the Team!!!

For more open Columbus VA positions please go to www.usajobs.gov.

Please remember Masks are required at all times inside our medical facility.