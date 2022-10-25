Blood Drive

Give the Gift of Life

When: Thu. Dec 8, 2022, 8:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: Chalmers P. Wylie VA Ambulatory Care Center 420 N. James Road Columbus , OH Cost: Free Add to Calendar

The Chalmers P. Wylie VA Ambulatory Care Center is hosting an American Red Cross Blood Drive on Thu., Dec. 8, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the Learning Resource Center (LRC) on the First Floor. Central Ohio is experiencing a severe blood shortage as the number of trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries rise, depleting the nation’s blood inventory. Donors of all blood types are encouraged to make an appointment and give the gift of life. SEVERAL appointment slots available.

SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT CLICK HERE or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

For more information contact the Columbus VA blood drive coordinator, Mike Newberry, at 614-966-5995.