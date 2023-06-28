Marion VA Clinic Veteran Resource Fair
Marion VA Clinic
When:
Fri. Jun 30, 2023, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
Come learn more about services and programs that may be available to you, our honored Veterans.
Tour the facility and learn more about:
PACT Act, Eligibility/Enrollment, Veterans Benefits Administration
Veteran Service Offices, Women's Program, Caregiver Support
Suicide Prevention, Homeless Program/HUDVASH
Whole Health, Nutrition and Food, MOVE Program
Therapy Dog, Voluntary Services, Veterans Justice Outreach
Chaplain Services, Connected Care, Phaser Program
Minority Veterans, Homeless Programs, Audiology
Join us for light refreshments and chat with our VA staff.
