Marion VA Clinic Veteran Resource Fair

Come learn more about services and programs that may be available to you, our honored Veterans.

Tour the facility and learn more about:

PACT Act, Eligibility/Enrollment, Veterans Benefits Administration

Veteran Service Offices, Women's Program, Caregiver Support

Suicide Prevention, Homeless Program/HUDVASH

Whole Health, Nutrition and Food, MOVE Program

Therapy Dog, Voluntary Services, Veterans Justice Outreach

Chaplain Services, Connected Care, Phaser Program

Minority Veterans, Homeless Programs, Audiology

Join us for light refreshments and chat with our VA staff.