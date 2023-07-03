Skip to Content
Marion County Fair - Veterans Day

Veterans admission free until noon

When:

Fri. Jul 7, 2023, 8:00 am – 12:00 pm ET

Where:

Marion County Fairgrounds

220 E Fairground St.

Marion, OH

Cost:

Free

Marion County Fair

9:00-11:00 Veterans Day Breakfast (Picnic Pavilion)

Veterans with ID and one guest admitted free until Noon. Rides sold separately*.

Details about the fair can be found here https://marioncountyfairgrounds.com/fair-book/

Marion County Veterans Service Office and VA Central Ohio Health Care will be present.

PACT Act and other VA health care information will be available.

