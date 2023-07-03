Marion County Fair - Veterans Day
Veterans admission free until noon
When:
Fri. Jul 7, 2023, 8:00 am – 12:00 pm ET
Where:
Marion County Fairgrounds
220 E Fairground St.
Marion, OH
Cost:
Free
Marion County Fair
9:00-11:00 Veterans Day Breakfast (Picnic Pavilion)
Veterans with ID and one guest admitted free until Noon. Rides sold separately*.
Details about the fair can be found here https://marioncountyfairgrounds.com/fair-book/
Marion County Veterans Service Office and VA Central Ohio Health Care will be present.
PACT Act and other VA health care information will be available.See more events