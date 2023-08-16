Skip to Content
2nd Annual Fall Festival

VA COHS 2nd Annual Fall Festival

When:

Fri. Sep 8, 2023, 3:30 pm – 8:00 pm ET

Where:

VFW Post 4719

75 W. Johnstown Rd.

Gahanna, OH

Cost:

Free

VA Central Ohio Healthcare Systems 2nd Annual Fall Festival
In recognition of Suicide Prevention Month

Live Music by The Resilient 6:00-8:00 PM

Free Food ꟾ Vintage Cars ꟾ Raffle Prizes
Kids Activities ꟾ Photo Booth ꟾ Petting Zoo
Veterans Resource Fair ꟾ And More...

Plenty of space, limited seating - bring a lawn chair

