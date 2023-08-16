2nd Annual Fall Festival
VA COHS 2nd Annual Fall Festival
When:
Fri. Sep 8, 2023, 3:30 pm – 8:00 pm ET
Where:
VFW Post 4719
75 W. Johnstown Rd.
Gahanna, OH
Cost:
Free
VA Central Ohio Healthcare Systems 2nd Annual Fall Festival
In recognition of Suicide Prevention Month
Live Music by The Resilient 6:00-8:00 PM
Free Food ꟾ Vintage Cars ꟾ Raffle Prizes
Kids Activities ꟾ Photo Booth ꟾ Petting Zoo
Veterans Resource Fair ꟾ And More...
Plenty of space, limited seating - bring a lawn chairSee more events