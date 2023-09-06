2023 Perry County Veterans Extravaganza

More details Perry County Veteran Service Commission Phone 740-342-2536

The Perry County Veterans Office is proud to present resources available for Perry County Veterans.

Come join us to learn about resources, food, games, prizes, and of course we are including our Turkey Giveaway.

Resource tables, Cornhole, Bingo, Open Card tables, water, coffee and ice cream available throughout the day.

Opening remarks will be at 11:00 AM, Lunch 11:00-2:00 PM

Food trays will be available remainder of the day.

**You must bring in military discharge with photo ID or Perry County Veterans ID, along with proof of current residency to qualify for giveaways.**

Note: VA Healthcare ID cards and military organization member cards (i.e.: American Legion, VFW, etc) will not be accepted as proof of military service.

Food and Drink, Door Prizes and Turkeys are only provided for the Veterans who reside in Perry County.