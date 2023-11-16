Free Veterans Thanksgiving Luncheon
Free Veterans Luncheon
When:
Fri. Nov 17, 2023, 12:30 pm – 3:00 pm ET
Where:
Bob Evans Restaurant
1380 North Hamilton Road
Gahanna, OH
Cost:
Free
Lunch for a Veteran and 1 Guest
** Military or Veteran ID Required**
For More Information Call our Events Line at 614-388-7787
Only offered on this date and in between the times listed.
Central Ohio VA Healthcare System and CDCE will be present.
Toxic Screenings and information about VA Health Benefits will be available.