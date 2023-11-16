Skip to Content
Free Veterans Thanksgiving Luncheon

Free Veterans Luncheon

When:

Fri. Nov 17, 2023, 12:30 pm – 3:00 pm ET

Where:

Bob Evans Restaurant

1380 North Hamilton Road

Gahanna, OH

Cost:

Free

Lunch for a Veteran and 1 Guest

** Military or Veteran ID Required**

For More Information Call our Events Line at 614-388-7787

Only offered on this date and in between the times listed.

Central Ohio VA Healthcare System and CDCE will be present.

Toxic Screenings and information about VA Health Benefits will be available.

