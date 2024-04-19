Veterans' Appreciation Event
Free Veterans' Family Appreciation Event
When:
Sun. Apr 28, 2024, 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm ET
Where:
Altitude Trampoline Park
771 S. 30th St.
Heath, OH
Cost:
Free
Brought to you by the Licking County Veterans' Service Commission
Free Veterans' Appreciation Event!
Please Complete Liability Waiver for Altitude Prior to Event. See URL listed in More Details above.
Free jump time for Veterans and their families, pizza, drinks and an arcade card.
Veteran Resources Available, such as Veterans Health Administration, PACT Act and more!
Verification of Military Service Required.
For Questions Contact: