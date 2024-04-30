Community Conversations Suicide Prevention When: Tue. May 21, 2024, 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm ET Where: Utica Church of Christ 115 N. Central Ave. Utica, OH Get directions on Google Maps to Cost: Free RSVP: Required





RSVP Admission is free, but space is limited. Please RSVP to secure your spot and join us in making a difference. For more info or to register: Or email: collins.2175@buckeyemail.osu.edu

A dialogue on Suicide Prevention. This event is more than just a conversation; it’s a step towards building a more aware and compassionate community.

Keynote Speaker : Jason Hughes, Program Manager/Veteran Liaison, from the Ohio Suicide Prevention Foundation (OSPF), After 22 years of service, he retired from the Army in 2019. Jason will discuss efforts to coordinate and support strategies to reduce suicide risk in our communities.

Open Dialogue : Following the keynote, we’ll discuss myths & facts related to suicide risk. Have your phones ready to interactively engage in the conversations.

Resource Tables such as VHA Suicide Prevention and more.

Brought to you by Mental Health & Recovery for Licking and Knox Counties. The Licking County Suicide Prevention Coalition and the Knox County Suicide Prevention Coalition are partnering to offer a safe space for a dialogue on Suicide Prevention. This gathering is an opportunity for members of our community to come together in a supportive environment to discuss, learn, and share insights on the crucial topic of suicide prevention.