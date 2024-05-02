Skip to Content

Cooking & Connection

Female Veterans guided cooking class

When:

Fri. Jun 21, 2024, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm ET

Where:

The Grand Palace

2525 East Main Street

Bexley, OH

Cost:

Free

Registration:

Required

Register, please text your name to the phone number to:

Kitchen of Life Presents: Cooking & Connection Event for Veteran Women

Enjoy the art of cooking and creating delicious recipes while connecting with other women veterans. 

Kitchen of Life is offering a free opportunity for female Veterans to participate in a guided cooking class to prepare a meal step by step and to connect with others in the process. Brought to you by VHA Mental Health and Suicide Prevention.

*No prior cooking experience needed*

Registration Deadline: Friday, June 14

Last updated: