Cooking & Connection
Female Veterans guided cooking class
When:
Fri. Jun 21, 2024, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm ET
Where:
The Grand Palace
2525 East Main Street
Bexley, OH
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
Register, please text your name to the phone number to:
Kitchen of Life Presents: Cooking & Connection Event for Veteran Women
Enjoy the art of cooking and creating delicious recipes while connecting with other women veterans.
Kitchen of Life is offering a free opportunity for female Veterans to participate in a guided cooking class to prepare a meal step by step and to connect with others in the process. Brought to you by VHA Mental Health and Suicide Prevention.
*No prior cooking experience needed*
Registration Deadline: Friday, June 14