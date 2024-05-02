Cooking & Connection Female Veterans guided cooking class When: Fri. Jun 21, 2024, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm ET Where: The Grand Palace 2525 East Main Street Bexley, OH Get directions on Google Maps to The Grand Palace Cost: Free Registration: Required





Register, please text your name to the phone number to:

Kitchen of Life Presents: Cooking & Connection Event for Veteran Women

Enjoy the art of cooking and creating delicious recipes while connecting with other women veterans.

Kitchen of Life is offering a free opportunity for female Veterans to participate in a guided cooking class to prepare a meal step by step and to connect with others in the process. Brought to you by VHA Mental Health and Suicide Prevention.

*No prior cooking experience needed*

Registration Deadline: Friday, June 14