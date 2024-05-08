Veterans Celebration 2024
Free veterans celebration
When:
Sat. Jun 8, 2024, 10:00 am – 5:00 pm ET
Where:
Central Ohio Military Museum
1010 High St.
Harrisburg, OH
Cost:
Free
Please see the link for more details and contact information.
The Central Ohio Military Museum's Veterans Celebration will feature military displays, reenactors, vendors such as the VA Healthcare and more. Sterling Bluegrass Jamboree will perform from 12-4 pm.
Also available: Car show, military flee market, craft & hobby vendors, and a bake sale.