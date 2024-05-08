Skip to Content

Veterans Celebration 2024

Free veterans celebration

When:

Sat. Jun 8, 2024, 10:00 am – 5:00 pm ET

Where:

Central Ohio Military Museum

1010 High St.

Harrisburg, OH

Cost:

Free

More details

Please see the link for more details and contact information.

The Central Ohio Military Museum's Veterans Celebration will feature military displays, reenactors, vendors such as the VA Healthcare and more. Sterling Bluegrass Jamboree will perform from 12-4 pm.
Also available: Car show, military flee market, craft & hobby vendors, and a bake sale.

Last updated: