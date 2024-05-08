Veterans Celebration 2024 Free veterans celebration When: Sat. Jun 8, 2024, 10:00 am – 5:00 pm ET Where: Central Ohio Military Museum 1010 High St. Harrisburg, OH Get directions on Google Maps to Central Ohio Military Museum Cost: Free





The Central Ohio Military Museum's Veterans Celebration will feature military displays, reenactors, vendors such as the VA Healthcare and more. Sterling Bluegrass Jamboree will perform from 12-4 pm.

Also available: Car show, military flee market, craft & hobby vendors, and a bake sale.