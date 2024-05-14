Skip to Content

Healthy Community Day

Free health screenings

When:

Sat. Jun 1, 2024, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm ET

Where:

Ohio State Outpatient Care East

543 Taylor Ave.

Columbus, OH

Cost:

Free

Enter parking lot via Taylor Avenue.
Get directions

What:

Get health expertise from more than 50 organizations and free health screenings and consultations by experts from The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

Healthy Community Day includes:

  • Parking
  • Food and cooking demonstrations
  • Fitness demonstrations
  • Family entertainment
  • Giveaways

Free screenings* and consultations include:

  • Blood pressure
  • Breast exams
  • Food and nutrition
  • General health
  • Hearing
  • Height, weight and body mass index
  • Skin screening
  • Sports physicals
  • Stroke awareness
  • Vision
  • Veteran health administration eligibility, PACT Act and toxic exposure screenings

*screenings subject to change

No need to register in advance or make appointments. Sign up on site for screenings. Screening sign-ups close at 11 a.m.

The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center is committed to improving health in central Ohio. That is why our healthcare providers are uniting for Healthy Community Day, to deliver free health screenings and services to you!

Last updated: