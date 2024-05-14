Healthy Community Day Free health screenings When: Sat. Jun 1, 2024, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm ET Where: Ohio State Outpatient Care East 543 Taylor Ave. Columbus, OH Get directions on Google Maps to Ohio State Outpatient Care East Cost: Free





Enter parking lot via Taylor Avenue.

Get directions

What:

Get health expertise from more than 50 organizations and free health screenings and consultations by experts from The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

Healthy Community Day includes:

Parking

Food and cooking demonstrations

Fitness demonstrations

Family entertainment

Giveaways

Free screenings* and consultations include:

Blood pressure

Breast exams

Food and nutrition

General health

Hearing

Height, weight and body mass index

Skin screening

Sports physicals

Stroke awareness

Vision

Veteran health administration eligibility, PACT Act and toxic exposure screenings

*screenings subject to change

No need to register in advance or make appointments. Sign up on site for screenings. Screening sign-ups close at 11 a.m.

The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center is committed to improving health in central Ohio. That is why our healthcare providers are uniting for Healthy Community Day, to deliver free health screenings and services to you!