Healthy Community Day
Free health screenings
When:
Sat. Jun 1, 2024, 9:00 am – 12:00 pm ET
Where:
Ohio State Outpatient Care East
543 Taylor Ave.
Columbus, OH
Cost:
Free
Enter parking lot via Taylor Avenue.
Get directions
What:
Get health expertise from more than 50 organizations and free health screenings and consultations by experts from The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.
Healthy Community Day includes:
- Parking
- Food and cooking demonstrations
- Fitness demonstrations
- Family entertainment
- Giveaways
Free screenings* and consultations include:
- Blood pressure
- Breast exams
- Food and nutrition
- General health
- Hearing
- Height, weight and body mass index
- Skin screening
- Sports physicals
- Stroke awareness
- Vision
- Veteran health administration eligibility, PACT Act and toxic exposure screenings
*screenings subject to change
No need to register in advance or make appointments. Sign up on site for screenings. Screening sign-ups close at 11 a.m.
The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center is committed to improving health in central Ohio. That is why our healthcare providers are uniting for Healthy Community Day, to deliver free health screenings and services to you!