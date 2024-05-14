Skip to Content

Perry County Fair - Veterans Day

All Veterans admitted free, with military/veteran ID

When:

Mon. Jul 15, 2024, 9:00 am – 5:00 pm ET

Where:

Perry County Fairgrounds

5445 State Route 37 E

New Lexington, OH

Cost:

Free

Details about the fair can be found here: https://perrycountyfairgrounds.com/thefair 

Veteran's Day - Sponsored by Perry County Veterans Service Commission

Perry County Veterans Service Commission and VA Central Ohio Health Care Systems will be present.

See about VHA eligibility, PACT Act and other VA benefits.

*Veterans admitted (FREE All day) w/Veteran ID Card

