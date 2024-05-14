Perry County Fair - Veterans Day
All Veterans admitted free, with military/veteran ID
When:
Mon. Jul 15, 2024, 9:00 am – 5:00 pm ET
Where:
Perry County Fairgrounds
5445 State Route 37 E
New Lexington, OH
Cost:
Free
Details about the fair can be found here: https://perrycountyfairgrounds.com/thefair
Veteran's Day - Sponsored by Perry County Veterans Service Commission
Perry County Veterans Service Commission and VA Central Ohio Health Care Systems will be present.
See about VHA eligibility, PACT Act and other VA benefits.
*Veterans admitted (FREE All day) w/Veteran ID Card