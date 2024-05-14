Skip to Content

Caregiver Resource Fair

Resource Fair for Veteran Caregivers

When:

Thu. Jun 27, 2024, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm ET

Where:

Learning Resource Center, 1st Floor

420 North James Road

Columbus, OH

Cost:

Free

More details

Questions? Contact Cara Reynolds, LISW-S
See email link above or call

Resource Fair for Caregivers of Veterans, with VA and Community Partners. We hope that you will join your local Caregiver Support Program for an opportunity to learn about the wealth of resources and services available to caregivers and families of Veterans. Visit Resource Tables for more than 25 VA services and community organizations.
Drop in anytime between 9am and 3pm. You're there to support your Veteran. We're here to support you!

Last updated: