Caregiver Resource Fair

Resource Fair for Veteran Caregivers

When: Thu. Jun 27, 2024, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm ET Where: Learning Resource Center, 1st Floor 420 North James Road Columbus, OH Get directions on Google Maps to Chalmers P. Wylie Veterans Outpatient Clinic Cost: Free





Resource Fair for Caregivers of Veterans, with VA and Community Partners. We hope that you will join your local Caregiver Support Program for an opportunity to learn about the wealth of resources and services available to caregivers and families of Veterans. Visit Resource Tables for more than 25 VA services and community organizations.

Drop in anytime between 9am and 3pm. You're there to support your Veteran. We're here to support you!