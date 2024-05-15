Kickin' It With the Docs
Amputee Soccer Exhibition Game
When:
Sat. May 18, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:00 am ET
Where:
Ohio Dominican University
1216 Sunbury Road
Sunbury, OH
Cost:
Free
RSVP:
Required
This event is free, however we ask that you register through the link above in RSVP.
The USA Physician’s Soccer team is traveling across the country this spring for practice sessions leading up to the World Cup. Team members will be in Columbus, Ohio on Saturday, May 18, 2024 to meet with the local community of soccer enthusiasts. Doctors from OhioHealth, The Ohio State University and the Columbus VA are part of the team.
Come see the team of doctors, along with ASC’s adaptive soccer players, to learn more about their work to promote soccer for veterans and the positive impact of physical activity on mental health.
10:00am: Introductions and welcome remarks
10:05am: Overview of amputee soccer rules introduction of amputee soccer players
10:20am: Soccer drills/game
10:50am: Wrap up play
10:55am: Group pictures
11:00am: Refreshments
11:00am: USMST practice
(all are welcome to stay and watch)