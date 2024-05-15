Kickin' It With the Docs Amputee Soccer Exhibition Game When: Sat. May 18, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:00 am ET Where: Ohio Dominican University 1216 Sunbury Road Sunbury, OH Get directions on Google Maps to Ohio Dominican University Cost: Free RSVP: Required





RSVP This event is free, however we ask that you register through the link above in RSVP.

The USA Physician’s Soccer team is traveling across the country this spring for practice sessions leading up to the World Cup. Team members will be in Columbus, Ohio on Saturday, May 18, 2024 to meet with the local community of soccer enthusiasts. Doctors from OhioHealth, The Ohio State University and the Columbus VA are part of the team.



Come see the team of doctors, along with ASC’s adaptive soccer players, to learn more about their work to promote soccer for veterans and the positive impact of physical activity on mental health.

10:00am: Introductions and welcome remarks



10:05am: Overview of amputee soccer rules introduction of amputee soccer players



10:20am: Soccer drills/game



10:50am: Wrap up play



10:55am: Group pictures



11:00am: Refreshments



11:00am: USMST practice

(all are welcome to stay and watch)