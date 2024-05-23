Newark VA Clinic Veterans Appreciation Event

Veterans Appreciation Event

When: Fri. Aug 23, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm ET Where: 1855 West Main Street Newark, OH Get directions on Google Maps to Daniel L. Kinnard VA Clinic Cost: Free





Veterans bring your DD214 and a sate ID or driver’s license if not already enrolled in VA Healthcare.

Tour the facility, enjoy a free lunch and learn more about VA resources such as:

PACT Act and COMPACT Act

Healthcare and Benefits: Enrollment, eligibility and claims.

VHA: Suicide Prevention, Homeless, Women, Whole Health, Nutrition, Connected Care, Phaser, VJO and Minority Veterans programs.

Community Partners such as VBA, Vet Center, Veteran Service Offices, NVMM, Honor Flight, food and more!