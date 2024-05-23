Music Connection
Harmonizing Veterans' Wellness Together
When:
Thu. Jun 6, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm ET
Where:
Room 3A012
420 North James Road
Columbus, OH
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
To sign up, email with the Register link above or call,
Brought to you by Whole Health. Motown Records: Resilience and Overcoming Adversity
Embark on a 4 week journey that combines the universal language of soulful music with guided conversation and introspection.
Group facilitated by Columbus VA Whole Health Coach Armond Goss.
Thu. Jun 6, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm ET
Thu. Jun 13, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm ET
Thu. Jun 20, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm ET
Thu. Jun 27, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm ET