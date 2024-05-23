Skip to Content

Music Connection

Harmonizing Veterans' Wellness Together

When:

Thu. Jun 6, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm ET

Repeats

Where:

Room 3A012

420 North James Road

Columbus, OH

Cost:

Free

Registration:

Required

Register

To sign up, email with the Register link above or call,

Brought to you by Whole Health. Motown Records: Resilience and Overcoming Adversity
Embark on a 4 week journey that combines the universal language of soulful music with guided conversation and introspection.

Group facilitated by Columbus VA Whole Health Coach Armond Goss.

Thu. Jun 13, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm ET

Thu. Jun 20, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm ET

Thu. Jun 27, 2024, 11:00 am – 12:00 pm ET

