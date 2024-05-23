Resiliency Resides
Memorial Day Veterans Art
When:
Mon. May 27, 2024, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm ET
Where:
The Wagnalls Memorial Library
150 E. Columbus St.
Lithopolis, OH
Cost:
Free
The Wagnalls Memorial Library and VA Central Ohio Health Care Systems' Veterans Art Initiative presents: Resiliency Resides.
- Join us to celebrate 9 Veteran artists at the opening reception this Memorial Day, Monday, May, 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
- Parade is at 10 am from the American Legion Post 677 to the Lithopolis Cemetery. The memorial service will follow at the end of the parade.
- Other activities at the library from 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. include:
Veterans Art Initiative art show, Friends of the Library used book sale, Scouts cookout, Lithopolis Garden Club plant sale, live music, picnic games, and more!
*PACT Act & VHA Enrollment information will be onsite. Bring a Veteran who is interested in VA Healthcare benefits.
** Veterans bring a copy of your DD214, if available.