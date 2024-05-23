Skip to Content

Resiliency Resides

Memorial Day Veterans Art

When:

Mon. May 27, 2024, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm ET

Where:

The Wagnalls Memorial Library

150 E. Columbus St.

Lithopolis, OH

Cost:

Free

More details

The Wagnalls Memorial Library and VA Central Ohio Health Care Systems' Veterans Art Initiative presents: Resiliency Resides.

  • Join us to celebrate 9 Veteran artists at the opening reception this Memorial Day, Monday, May, 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
  • Parade is at 10 am from the American Legion Post 677 to the Lithopolis Cemetery. The memorial service will follow at the end of the parade.
  • Other activities at the library from 11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. include:
    Veterans Art Initiative art show, Friends of the Library used book sale, Scouts cookout, Lithopolis Garden Club plant sale, live music, picnic games, and more!

*PACT Act & VHA Enrollment information will be onsite. Bring a Veteran who is interested in VA Healthcare benefits.
** Veterans bring a copy of your DD214, if available.

