Parents, Stay Positive!

Free parenting workshop

When: Tue. Jun 4, 2024, 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm ET Repeats Where: This is an online event. Cost: Free Registration: Required





RSVP to Heather Olds using the Register link above. Please Register in Advance.

LOCATION: Zoom (Link to be sent out the week of the group)

Nationwide Children's Hospital and the Columbus VA Maternal Health Program are teaming up to offer free Positive Parenting Discussion Groups for Veterans who are parents and caregivers of children 12 and under.

Join other parents and caregivers of infants for a discussion on:

Crying - Join us for a discussion and some suggestions to help parents understand their baby’s crying and help for caring for yourself and your baby when they cry. Tuesday, June 4, 2024 5 - 6 pm

Tantrums - Join us for a discussion and some suggestions on how to manage tantrums and teach your child to calm down quickly. Tuesday, June 11, 2024 5 - 6 pm