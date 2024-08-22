Veterans Rucking Group
VA Whole Health and Recreation Therapy Community Group
When:
Tue. Nov 12, 2024, 9:00 am – 10:00 am ET
Where:
Zane's Landing Park
200 Market St
West end of Market St
Zanesville, OH
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
To register please contact Patrick Gray at
Open to all Veterans! If you want to get outdoors, get fit, clear your mind, and engage socially with like minded people... then ruck with us! Meet up at Zane's Landing (rain or shine) with Patrick Gray, Recreation Therapist and other Veterans for an hour long Rucking group.
What is Rucking? Rucking is the action of walking with weight on your back. It’s low impact exercise that improves cardio, strength, endurance and mind.
You don’t need much to start:
- backpack
- weight (books, bricks, sand, dirt, etc.)
- water (staying hydrated; water bottle, bladder)
- outdoors
- friends (thought not necessary, it makes it more fun)
- 2-4 miles, 15-20 minutes per mile
The weight is personal. If you can only do 5 lbs., great! If you can do 50, great! Just get out and have fun.