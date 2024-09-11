Veteran Paper Workshop
When:
Fri. Sep 27, 2024, 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm ET
Where:
West Patio
420 North James Road
Columbus, OH
Cost:
Free
The Veteran Paper Workshop is a program that allows ALL former or current members of the military service the opportunity to transform their old military uniforms (or other clothing) into sheets of paper. Through the process of cutting, beating and reforming the uniform into paper, Veterans are able to share their memories and experiences through the expressive art of papermaking. Workshop is open to Veterans, Caregivers, families & friends.
- Meet & greet, history of papermaking, rag cutting & introduction to papermaking!
Saturday, September 28, 10am – 4pm
- Transforming military uniforms into paper, personal papermaking
Sunday, September 29, 10am- 4pm
- Creative applications of papermaking: pulp painting and pulp printing
All materials and tools provided.