Skip to Content

Veteran Paper Workshop

veteran uniform into paper

When:

Fri. Sep 27, 2024, 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm ET

Where:

West Patio

420 North James Road

Columbus, OH

Cost:

Free

More details

To register, please ask your VA provider to place a Whole Health referral or place a self-referral to Whole Health by calling .

If you already have a WH referral, please call, text or email POC Heather Seymour at .

The Veteran Paper Workshop is a program that allows ALL former or current members of the military service the opportunity to transform their old military uniforms (or other clothing) into sheets of paper. Through the process of cutting, beating and reforming the uniform into paper, Veterans are able to share their memories and experiences through the expressive art of papermaking. Workshop is open to Veterans, Caregivers, families & friends.

Friday, September 27, 5pm – 8pm

  • Meet & greet, history of papermaking, rag cutting & introduction to papermaking!

Saturday, September 28, 10am – 4pm

  • Transforming military uniforms into paper, personal papermaking

Sunday, September 29, 10am- 4pm

  • Creative applications of papermaking:  pulp painting and pulp printing

All materials and tools provided.

Other VA events

Last updated: