Caregiver support
VA Central Ohio health care offers a number of services to support you and the Veteran you care for. Ask a caregiver support coordinator to help you find what you need, whether it's in-home help, someone to listen, or anything in between.
Connect with a support coordinator
Jessica Horstman
Caregiver Support Program Manager
VA Central Ohio health care
Phone:
Email: jessica.horstman@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Central Ohio health care
If you are a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting a VA Central Ohio caregiver support coordinator. We can help with:
- Getting caregiver assistance available through VA
- Matching you with services and benefits
- Connecting you with local resources and programs
VA Caregiver Support Line
The Caregiver Support Line is available if you need support outside of the Central Ohio region, have questions about caregiver support services nationwide, or just need someone to listen right now.
Phone: 855-260-3274